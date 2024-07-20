WeCook Swiss Cheese Meatballs Recalled For Listeria

by

WeCook Swiss Cheese Meatballs are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is WeCook Inc.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these provinces: Ontario and Quebec. It was also sold online. The recalled item is WeCook Swiss Cheese Meatballs in a Creamy Mustard Sauce. The package size is variable. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 28123 55000 6. And the best before date for this item is 2024/JL/20.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. The government is making sure that industry is removing this item from store shelves.

Please check to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it, even if you reheat it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination with surfaces in your kitchen and other foods. You can throw the meatballs away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these meatballs, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.