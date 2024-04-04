Wegmans Frozen Cut Green Beans Recalled For Pests

by

Wegmans Frozen Cut Green Beans are being recalled for possible pest contamination. The recall notice, which was posted on the Wegmans site, does not mention if any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. It also does not mention the possible pests. The recalling firm is Wegmans.

The recalled product is Wegmans FYFGA Frozen Cut Green Beans that are packaged in a 16 ounce bag or box. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0-77890-80869-6, and the code is K33248. The best if used by date for this product, which is on the package, is May 20, 2025.

Pests can pose a health hazard if eaten. Pests can include flies, meal moths, and beetles, and they can make people sick if ingested.

The green beans were sold at Wegmans supermarkets, which are located in the states of Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and in Washington D.C.

Because these beans are frozen and have a long shelf life, they are likely in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased this item. If you did, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the beans thoroughly. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.