Wegmans Outrageous Oat Cookies Recalled For Wheat

Wegmans Outrageous Oat Cookies are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these cookies. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Wegmans of Rochester, New York.

The cookies were sold at all Wegmans locations in these states: Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, as well as in Washington, D.C. They were for sale beginning on January 3, 2024.

The recalled products include Wegmans Outrageous Oat Cookies that are sold in a 5 pack. The UPC number for this product is 7789056618. All use by dates are include in this recall. Also recalled is Outrageous Oat Cookies that are sold by the pound. The UPC number for that item is 2-08165-00000-6. Once again, all use by dates for those cookies are include in the recall.

The recall was triggered when the company learned that a product containing wheat was inadvertently included in the cookie pack and bulk cookies.

If you purchased these products and cannot eat wheat for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.