Wesco Mint No Bake Cookie Bites Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

by

Wesco Mint No Bake Cookie Bites are being recalled because they may contain peanut, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to peanut could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these cookies. The recalling firm is Wesco Inc. of Muskegon, Michigan.

The recalled product was sold in Wesco convenience stores throughout the lower peninsula of Michigan. The recalled item is Wesco Mint No Bake Cookie Bites that are packaged in clear 9 ounce plastic cups with a white label. The UPC number for this product that is stamped on the label is 750308040474. And the sell thru dates for this item are 03/15/2024, 03/16/2024, 03/17/2024, and 03/18/2024.

The recall was triggered when the company found that Wesco Mint No Bake Cookie Bites made with peanut butter were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by incorrect product formulation in the manufacturing facility’s new software system.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.