Whole Foods Organic Carrot Sticks Recalled For E. coli

by

Whole Foods organic carrot sticks, along with organic carrots and celery, are being recalled for possible E. coli O121:H19 contamination. These products are recalled because they are part of the Grimmway Farms organic carrots recall. The carrots are linked to a deadly multistate outbreak. There are no illnesses linked to these particular products. The recalling firm is F&S Fresh Foods of Sacramento, California.

These products were sold at Whole Foods stores in these states: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, and Nevada. The recalled products are Whole Foods organic carrot stick packaged in 15 ounce plastic clamshell containers, and Whole Foods organic carrots & celery that are also packaged in 15 ounce plastic clamshell containers. Coding information will include the letters “GH” followed by three digits ranging from 236 to 284. Best if sold by dates range from 9/1/24 to 10/19/24.

The recalled products should not longer be available for purchase but may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check to see if you bought these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw the items away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.