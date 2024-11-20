FDA Updates Deadly Grimmway Farms Carrots E. coli Outbreak

by

The FDA updates deadly Grimmway Farms carrots E. coli O121:H19 outbreak with new numbers and more information about where the carrots were sold. The FDA has identified Grimmway Farms as the common supplier of organic whole and baby carrots in this outbreak.

The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), California (3), Colorado (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (5), Missouri (1), New Jersey (2), New York (5), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (3), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (2), Texas (1), Virginia (1), Washington (8), and Wyoming (1). Illness onset dates range from September 6, 2024 to October 28, 2024. The patient age range is from 1 to 75 years. The person who died lived in California.

Officials have been interviewing patients in this outbreak, and found that 96% of them reported eating carrots before they got sick. Grimmway Farms has issued a recall for organic whole and baby carrots. They were available from August 14 through October 23, 2024. The organic baby carrots have actual best if used by dates, from September 11 through November 12, 2024.

These products are likely no longer available for consumers to purchase, but carrots can last a long time. Please check to see if you have these carrots in your refrigerator or freezer. If you made any dishes with carrots that were frozen, and they were made with these carrots, or you aren’t sure, discard them. E. coli bacteria easily survive the freezing process.

Organic whole carrots were available for purchase at retail from August 14 through October 23, 2024 from these brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

Organic baby carrots include specific best-if-used-by dates printed on the bags ranging from September 11 to November 12, 2024. The brands include 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Kroger, LIDL, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

If you bought these carrots, discard them or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. If you ate these carrots, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.