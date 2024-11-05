Wonder Brands Breads and Buns Recalled in Canada For Metal

by

Wonder brand breads and buns under different brand names are being recalled in Canada for foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of metal. This poses a choking, mouth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Wonder Brands Inc.

The recalled products were sold in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador at the retail level. You can see the long list of recalled products at the CFIA web site, along with the brand, package size, UPC number, and best by dates. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled brands include Country Harvest, D’Italiano, Deli World, Giant Value, Great Value, President’s Choice, and Wonder. Some of the recalled products include White Hotdog Buns, White Hamburger Buns, 14 Grains 100% Whole Grain Brown Bread, Everything Seasoned Multigrain Bread, Flax & Quinoa 100% Whole Grain Brown Bread, Whole Grain & Protein Blend Protein Multigrain Bread, Herb & Garlic Seasoned Herb Bread, No Sugar Added 100% Whole Wheat Bread, Seeds & Grains 100% Whole Grain Brown Bread, and Sourdough Multigrain Bread, among others.

If you purchased any of these Wonder Brand breads products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.