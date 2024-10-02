Yummy Sushi Veggies Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Yummy Sushi Veggies are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is GBC Food Services, doing business as Yummi Sushi of Farmers Branch, Texas.

These recalled items were sold in the state of Indiana at the retail level. The recall was initiated on July 19, 2024, but was not classified until September 17, 2024.

The recalled products include Supreme Peppers Tri Blend with UPC number 8-50053-68534 that is packaged in 8 ounce containers, Supreme Jalapeños Diced with UPC number 8-50053-68536 in 7 ounce containers, Supreme Peppers W/Onions with UPC number 8-50053-68538 in 7 ounce packages, and Supreme Peppers Snacking with UPC number 8-50053-68553 in 12 ounce containers. The expiration dates are 7/5/24 and 7/20/24.

Also recalled is Supreme Guacamole Chunky Mild with UPC number 8-50053-68588 in 17 ounce containers, Supreme Guacamole Chunky Medium with UPC number 8-50053-68589 in 17 ounce packages, and Supreme Pico/Guacamole with UPC number 8-50054-89443 in 16 ounce packages. The expiration dates for these items are 7/5/2024 and 7/20/2024.

Finally, Supreme Grilling Veggies with UPC number 8-50053-68584 in 19 oz packages is included in this recall, along with Supreme Vegetable Kabobs with UPC number 8-50053-68585 contained in 27 ounce packages, and Supreme Vegetable Bowl with UPC number 8-60010-50713 in 26 ounce containers. The expiration dates are 7/5/2024 and 7/20/2024.

Even though these items are well past their expiration dates, this information is still important for two reasons. One, some people may have frozen these foods, and Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can survive the freezing process. And two, symptoms of listeriosis may take up to 70 days to manifest.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. If you aren’t sure if you bought them, discard any similar items. Clean your refrigerator and/or freezer with a mild bleach solution after you discard these items.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis. If you do get sick, see your doctor.