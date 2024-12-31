ZOE brand Daily 30+ Prebiotic Blend Recalled For Metal Pieces

by

ZOE brand Daily 30+ Prebiotic Blend is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of metal and stones. This can pose a choking, tooth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Zoe US Inc of Canton, Massachusetts.

Thi dietary supplement recall affects retailers in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, and in Washington, D.C.

The recalled product is ZOE brand Daily 30+ Prebiotic Blend that is packaged in a 500 gram resealable pouch. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. The expiration date for this item is 10/31/25. And the batch numbers that are stamped on the product label are 24269, 24287, and 24288. There are about 142 units of this product that are included in this recall.

If you bought this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.