Micro Verdure Microgreens Recalled in Canada For E. coli

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Micro Verdure Microgreens are being recalled in Canada for possible pathogenic E. coli contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Micro-Verdure Inc.

These items were sold at the retail level in the province of Quebec. You can see more pictures of the recalled product labels at the CFIA web site.

The recalled products are all Micro Verdure brand. They include Microgreens – Broccoli, packaged in 80 gram containers. The UPC number stamped on the product label is 6 28011 65702 2, and the best before dates are May 15, 2026 and May 22, 2026. Also recalled is Microgreens – Summery Fusion, packaged in 150 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 6 28011 65748 0, and the best before dates on the label are May 15, 2026 and May 22, 2026. Finally, Microgreens – Spicy Trio, packaged in 80 gram containers, is recalled. The UPC number for the item is 6 28011 65710 7. And the best before dates are May 15, 2026 and May 22, 2026.

If you purchased these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. If you froze them for later use, they are still unsafe and should not be consumed.

If you ate these items or fed them to anyone else, monitor your and their health for the symptoms of E. coli food poisoning or HUS for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.