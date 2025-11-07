African Food on Wheels Oven Dried Fish Recalled For Botulism

by

African Food on Wheels Oven Dried Fish is being recalled for potential botulism risk. The product was sold uneviscerated and is greater than five inches in length, so Clostridium botulinum spores could be inside the viscera. Under certain conditions, these spores can produce the botulism toxin that can cause serious illness and death. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is African Food on Wheels of Bronx, New York.

The recalled product is African Food on Wheels oven dried fish (SCOMBEROMORUS CAVALLA). It was distributed to walk in customers at African Food on Wheels that is located at 1376 Randall Avenue in the Bronx, New York only. The fish is packaged in a corrugated brown box. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered after an FDA inspection. The inspectors found that the fish was not properly eviscerated.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, but the sellers would prefer that you return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate this fish, monitor your health for the symptoms of botulism food poisoning. If you do get sick, it is a medical emergency and you should go to the nearest emergency room. There is an antidote to this toxin, but it must be given in a hospital environment.