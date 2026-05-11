Daisy Headcheese Listeria Outbreak Sickens 3 in Illinois

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A Daisy Headcheese Listeria outbreak has sickened at least three people in Illinois, according to a public health alert issued by the USDA. The head cheese was sold in retail delis with a use by date of March 26, 2026. The Illinois Department of Health has not yet released any information about this outbreak.

It’s important that consumers are aware of this outbreak, even though the use by date for the product is long passed, because the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to to 70 days to manifest.

Headcheese is made by cooking meat from a pork head with seasonings. The mixture is then formed into a loaf that holds its shape because of the gelatin from the animal’s bones. This is a very old style product that is usually served cold on bread with mustard. It is not cheese, but is considered a deli meat.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully prosecuted many listeriosis cases against companies, said, “Listeriosis is a serious illness that can be deadly. We are glad that public health officials solved this outbreak, and we hope that no one else gets sick.”

There is no information available on the age, health status, illness onset dates, or hospitalizations of any of the patients. We do know that the USDA collected an unopened Daisy headcheese package and it tested positive for Listeria. Further testing is ongoing to try to determine if the pathogen in the product matches samples taken from patient isolates.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. If you froze it for later use, understand that freezing does not destroy Listeria bacteria. You can throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate this headcheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Most people suffer from diarrhea and vomiting, but if the illness progresses to the more serious stage, patients will suffer from a stiff neck, a severe headache, muscle aches, and abdominal cramps. If you do get sick, particularly if you are in a group that is at high risk for complications from this illness, see your doctor.