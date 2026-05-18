Hellas Meze Golden Smoked Whole Herring Recalled For Botulism

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Hellas Meze Golden Smoked Whole Herring is being recalled for a botulism risk. The fish was improperly eviscerated. Clostridium botulinum spores are likely to be concentrated in the viscera, and under certain conditions, the spores will produce the toxin. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Terra Medi of Long Island City, New York.

The recalled product was sold to wholesale distributors and retail stores in the states of Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, and New York. The recalled item is a single whole smoked herring that is visible through plastic vacuum packaging. It is Karagounis Bros Hellas Meze Smoked Whole Herring.

The fish is sold from the refrigerated department. The production date for this product is April 12, 2025, and the best before date is April 12, 2026. The code is L120425F54.

This product was found to violate the law after sampling conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture. It was analyzed at the New York Food Laboratory.

If you bought this fish, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so others can’t see if, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this fish, monitor your health for the symptoms of botulism poisoning for the next 18 to 36 hours. But be aware that some people will not get sick for up to two weeks. If you do get sick, go to an emergency room as soon as possible.