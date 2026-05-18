HH Fresh Trading Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

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HH Fresh Trading Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is HH Fresh Trading of Los Angeles, California.

The recalled product was sold to wholesalers in the states of Texas and Florida. The recalled product is HH Fresh Trading enoki mushrooms that are packaged in a clear 150 gram plastic bag with a dark blue banner across the bottom of the bag. The code on the product is 4711498860002. There are 120 cases of this product that are included in the recall.

The recall was triggered when the FDA notified the company on May 11, 2026 that the Florida Health Department tested the mushrooms on April 20, 2026 and got results on April 28, 2026 that the mushrooms were positive for Listeria monocytogenes. That batch was sold in Texas on February 23, 2026 and then redistributed to wholesalers in Florida.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, for the next 70 days. Most people get sick within a week or two, but the incubation period can be that long. If you do get sick, see your doctor.