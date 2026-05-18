IQ Produce Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

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IQ Produce Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is IQ Produce of Vernon, California.

This recalled product was distributed through retail stores. The recalled item is IQ Produce enoki mushrooms that are packaged in a 150 gram clear plastic bag. The package has a green label and the lot number is UI775.

The recall was triggered when a produce sample taken by the FDA tested positive for the pathogen. There are 528 cases of this product included in the recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging the mushrooms so no one can see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to help kill any bacteria.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, for the next 70 days. Most people get sick within a week or two, but the incubation period can be that long. If you do get sick, see your doctor.