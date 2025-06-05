Aldi Casa Mamita Churro Bites Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Aldi Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Camerican International of Paramus, New Jersey.

The recalled Aldi Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream were distributed to select Aldi retail stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

This product is packaged in a 7.05 ounce gold cardboard box with a picture of the product on the front and dark red lettering. The best if used by date that is stamped on the product label is JUL/14/2025. The lot number for this product is 01425.

The recall was triggered when a consumer discovered that the product contained milk but was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it bak to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.