ALDI Happy Farms Colby Jack Recalled For Metal Pieces

ALDI Happy Farms Colby Jack cheese is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of stainless steel fragments. This poses a tooth injury, choking hazard, and GI tract injury hazard. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Great Lakes Cheese Co Inc. of Hiram, Ohio.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in ALDI stores in these states: Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The recalled item is ALDI Happy Farms Colby Jack finely shredded cheese. It is packaged in a net weight 12 ounce (340 gram) flexible stand up pouch. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 4061463330840. The best by dates for this item are July 13, 2025 and July 14, 2025. The batch number is 8679653 and the item number is 170374.

There are 400 cases of this cheese included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.