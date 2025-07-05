Alert For Riverbend Ranch Beef Sticks For Plastic Pieces

by

A health alert has been issued by the USDA for Riverbend Ranch Beef Sticks for foreign material contamination in the form of plastic pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse events to date in connection with the consumption of these products. A recall was not requested because these products are no longer available for purchase. The recalling firm is Top Notch Jerky.

The ready to eat beef jerky products were produced on May 27, 2025 and have an 18 month shelf life. The recalled products include:

6.9 ounce bags containing six 1.15 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing of “RIVERBEND RANCH Original Beef Stick” with a “Best By date of 11/27/2026”

6.9 ounce bags containing six 1.15 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing of “RIVERBEND RANCH Jalapeño Beef Stick” with a “Best By date of 11/27/2026”

These items have the establishment number EST. 47282 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the back of the label. They were sold online and at the retail level nationwide and were also sold in Puerto Rice. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered after consumer complaints about transparent pieces of plastic in the jerky were received by the company.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

