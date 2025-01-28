Alert For Wegmans Chicken Nuggets For Bone Fragments

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for Wegmans Chicken Nuggets because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically bone fragments. This can cause a tooth injury hazard, choking hazard, and mouth and GI tract injury hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of injury received to date in connection with the consumption of this product. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase. The recalling firm is Perdue Foods LLC.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and in Washington, D.C. The product was produced solely for Wegmans Food Markets.

The frozen. fully cooked breaded chicken breast nuggets were produced on August 26, 2024. The recalled item is 46 ounce plastic packages that contain Wegmans FAMILY PACK FULLY COOKED Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat. The best if used by date for this item is 08.26.25, that is stamped on the back of the packaging next to the barcode in the lower right corner.

Thus product has the establishment number “P-33944” that is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the package. The recall was triggered after Wegmans received multiple consumer cpmplaints of bone fragments in the product.

If you bought this Wegmans Chicken Nuggets item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.