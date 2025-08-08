Andalos Pastries Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Andalos Pastries are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating a foodborne illness outbreak linked to pistachios and pistachio containing products that triggered this recall. The recalling firm is Boulangerie Andalos Inc.

These pastries were sold online, as well as at the retail level in the provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec. Some of these products were sold at Boulangerie Andalos located at 350 Lebeau Boulevard in Saint Laurent, Quebec. You can see more pictures of products and labels at the CFIA web site.

The recalled products include Andalos Baklavas Rectangles packaged in 48 piece containers with UPC number 7 74005 00520 8 and codes 17725, 17825, 18125, 18425, 19025, 19125, 19525, 19725, and 19825; Andalos Baklavas Triangles in a 48 piece container with UPC number 7 74005 00024 1 and code 18425; and Andalos Baklava sold in 225 gram packages with UPC number 7 74005 00901 5 and code 19725.

The products sold at Boulangerie Andalos stores from June 25, 2025 up to and including July 26, 2025 were clerk served, including Andalos Baklava Pistachio Wardah, Baklava Pistachio Burma, Baklava Esh Al Bolbol Pistachio, Baklava Aswara Pistachio, Baklava Losange, Knafeh Ashta, Knafeh Nabulseyeh, Qatayef (small), Znoud El Sett, and Cheaibiyet. Finally, Andalos Baklava Catering Tray is recalled. It holds 35 pieces and has no UPC number.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can take them back to the store where you bought them, or you can throw them away in a secure garbage can.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.