Cyclospora Outbreak Grows on FDA CORE Investigation Table

The cyclospora outbreak on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table has grown. There are six outbreaks on the Table; three are solved and three are unsolved. There are three Salmonella outbreaks, one E. coli outbreak, and one Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in addition to the cyclospora outbreak.

The cyclospora outbreak in a not yet identified food has sickened at least 61 people, an increase of three more patients since the last update. The FDA has initiated traceback and has initiated sampling.

For the first Salmonella outbreak, Salmonella Oranienburg has sickened at least 24 people. The FDA has initiated traceback but has not identified a food.

For the second Salmonella outbreak, Chetak Deep Sprouted Beans have sickened at least 11 people in 10 states with Salmonella Anatum bacteria. The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). The patient age range is from less than 1 to 78 years. Illness onset dates range from October 22, 2024 to June 24, 2026. Four people have been hospitalized.

The third Salmonella outbreak is the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to recalled Emek Pistachio Cream. That outbreak has sickened at least three people in Minnesota and one person in New Jersey. Those patients ate the cream at restaurants. The retail variety of this product has been recalled.

The E. coli O145:H28 outbreak that has not been solved has sickened at least 11 people. The FDA has conducted traceback, inspected a facility, and collected and tested samples, but has not identified a food. The outbreak is over but the investigation is continuing.

Finally, the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo sold under two different brand names, Marketside and Home Chef, has sickened at least 17 people. Sixteen have been hospitalized, and three people have died. The case count is: Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), and Virginia (1). Illness onset dates range from July 24, 2024 to May 10, 2025. The patient age range is from 4 to 92 years. The people who died lived in Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. And one pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss. This outbreak has not been updated since June 18, 2025.