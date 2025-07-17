Aril Silver Vobla Recalled Because It Is Uneviscerated

by

Aril Silver Vobla is being recalled because it is uneviscerated and therefore carries the risk of possible contamination with Clostridium botulinum bacteria. That pathogen makes the toxin botulism. The pathogen can be concentrated in the viscera of fish. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Krasniy Oktyabr Inc. USA. of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled product is Aril Silver Vobla that was sold nationwide through retail stores. The fish is packaged in a clear plastic vacuum sealed packaging bag with a blue label. Each package contains two whole fish marked “Product of Kazakhstan.”

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors and further analysis conducted by the New York State Food Laboratory revealed that the product was not properly eviscerated before processing.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping it or double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of botulism food poisoning. If you do develop these symptoms, see a doctor immediately.