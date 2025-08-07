by

Believe it or not it’s that time of year again; these back to school lunch safety tips from the USDA will keep your kids healthy all year long. If your child brings a lunch rather than buying lunch at school, these are things you need to know.

Children, especially young children, are more likely to have serious consequences from food poisoning, so it’s especially important to follow these food safety tips. Dr. Justin Ransom, USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Administrator said in a statement, “As the school year begins, we want families to keep food safety top of mind, Young children are more vulnerable to foodborne illness, and we want to make sure they stay healthy and ready to learn.”

First keep cold foods cold. You should use at least two cold sources, such as frozen water bottles, frozen juice boxes, or frozen gel packs. Place them on the top and bottom of perishable items like meat, poultry, and eggs. Keeping food out of the danger zone of 40°F to 140°F is crucial. And only use insulated lunch bags, not brown paper bags.

Then, keep hot foods hot. An insulated container such as a thermos is ideal. Fill it with boiling water and let it stand a few minutes before dumping out the water and adding the food. Keep the lid closed until lunchtime.

And when preparing food always follow the four steps to food safety. Clean by washing your hands well with soap and water, and cleaning the lunchbox regularly. Separate by keeping raw meat and poultry away from ready to eat foods. Cook foods to a safe final internal temperature and use a reliable thermometer every time, and chill perishable foods within two hours (or one hour if the air temperature is 90°F or above).

Have a safe and happy school year!