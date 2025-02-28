Bacon Flavored Popcorn Seasoning Recalled For Soy

by

Bacon Flavored Popcorn Seasoning is being recalled because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Robin J Vos doing business as TS Food Packaging of Burlington, Wisconsin.

The recalled product was sold in the state of Indiana. It is Bacon Flavored Popcorn Seasoning that is packaged under the following brands and sizes: Wabash Valley Farms, in a net weight 4.2 ounce (119.1g gram) package with UPC number 0 19669-00303 1 and lot numbers 17324s,27824s, and 30324s; Wabash Valley Farms, in a net weight 1 ounce (28 gram) package with UPC number 0 19669-01281 1 and lot numbers 16524SP, 16624SP, 23424SP, 26324SP, 26424SP, 26724SP, 20624S, and 20724S; and Rural King, in a net weight 4.2 ounce (119.1 gram) package with UPC number 0 19669-01394 8 and lot numbers 17324s, 27824s, and 30324s.

The recalled products include 23,607 jars and 20,174 1 ounce packets. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

If you bought any of these items and cannot consume soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.