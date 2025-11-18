Baekdu Peak Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Baekdu Peak Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Goldenway Import & Export Ltd.

These mushrooms were sold in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia at the retail level. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

The recalled product is Baekdu Peak Enoki Mushroms that are packaged in a clear plastic 200 gram package. You can see the mushrooms through the packaging. There is a variable blue banner across the bottom along with Chinese characters and black print. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 9 90016 90034 3 and the code, which is the best by date, is 2025/12/25.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.