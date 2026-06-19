Fry Pie Factory Pepperoni Rolls Recalled For Undeclared Milk

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Fry Pie Factory Pepperoni Rolls are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is the Fry Pie Factory of Lancaster, Ohio.

The recall is also for a process deviation related to refrigeration. The rolls were not stored, distributed, or sold at appropriate temperatures, which can allow for growth of pathogens and pose a risk of food poisoning. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Fry Pie Factory Pepperoni Rolls that were sold throughout Ohio and West Virginia in convenience stores, grocery stores, and gas stations. The rolls are packaged in 5 ounce plastic bags.

If you purchased these rolls, do not eat them because they could be unsafe, in addition to the milk allergy issue. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you did eat these rolls, monitor your health for the symptoms of food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.