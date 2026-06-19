Power Plate Meals Meatloaf Recalled For Undeclared Soy

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Power Plate Meals Meatloaf is being recalled because it contains soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the USDA. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Power Plate Meals of West Fargo, North Dakota.

The frozen meatloaf was produced from June 25, 2025 to June 10, 2026. About 5,795 pounds of this product are included in the recall. The recalled product is 13.3 ounce vacuum sealed plastic tray packages containing “POWER PLATE MEALS MEATLOAF WITH GARLIC MASHED POTATOES.” This product has use by dates between 6/25/26 and 6/10/27.

This meatloaf has the establishment number 217SEND that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to distributors in the states of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The recall was triggered when a state inspector notified FSIS that the final label did not contain soy in the ingredient list. Please check your freezer to see if you bought this meatloaf. If you did, and you are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight lid after double bagging or wrapping it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund