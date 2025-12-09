Baking Macadamia Nuts Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Baking macadamia nuts are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these nuts. The recalling firm is American Nuts of Sylmar, California.

The nuts were sold to two distributors in the state of Hawaii. The recalled product is Dry Roasted Baking Macadamia Nuts, unsalted halves ideal for baking, cooking, salads, or ice cream. The nuts are packaged in a net weight 20 ounce (1 pound 4 ounce) container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 60011 44301 8, and the lot code is 307HMNC25L3. About 2700 units of this product are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

If you purchased these nuts, do not eat them and do not use them to make any other recipe. You can throw the nuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the nuts so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these nuts, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.