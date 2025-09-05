Baklava and Ice Cream Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Baklava and Ice Cream products are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a Salmonella outbreak in that country. The recalling firm is Shamyat Cuisine Inc.

Thee products were sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. They were sold from Shamyat Cuisine, which is located at 4141 Dixie Road in Mississauga, Ontario. The products were sold from June 1 to June 30, 2025 and were clerk served. None of the products has a UPC number.

The recalled items include Shamyat Pistachio Arabic Ice Cream, Pistachio Mabrume, Pistachio Finger Baklawa, Pistachio Flower Baklawa, Pistachio Square Baklawa, Pistachio Faisaliyea, Pistachio Basma, and Shamyat Pistachio Arabic Ice Cream. There are no more pictures of these recalled products at the CFIA web site.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so others don’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your heath for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.