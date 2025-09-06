Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Metabolic Meals Delivery Service

by

A Salmonella outbreak is linked to Metabolic Meals home delivery service, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There are 16 people sick in 10 states.

The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), California (3), Connecticut (1), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Minnesota (2), Missouri (3), Texas (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (1). The patient age range is from 0 to 96 years. Illness onset dates range from July 24, 2025 to August 15, 2025. Of the 15 people who gave information to public health investigators, seven people have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 47%, which is more than double the average 20% hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

Patients were interviewed about what they ate the week before they got sick. Of the 12 people interviewed, 10, or 83%, said they ate a Metabolic Meals prepared menu item. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically, suggesting that patients got sick from eating the same food.

No recall has been issued yet. The meals that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis include:

Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken

Lot Code: 25199

Best By: 08/07/2025

Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables

Lot Code: 25202

Best By: 08/05/2025

Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables

Lot Code: 25205

Best By: 08/08/2025

Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables

Lot Code: 25203

Best By: 08/06/2025

Additional meal lot codes include: 25199, 25202, 25203, 25204, 25205

Metabolic Meals is collaborating with this investigation and has reached out directly to customers who purchased those meals to tell them about this outbreak.

Do not eat these affected Metabolic Meals products. Check your refrigerator and freezer. If you did buy them, throw them away in a secure trash can or contact the company for a refund.

If you ate any of these meals and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Metabolic Meals Salmonella outbreak.