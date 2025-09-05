Link Between Lots of RAWR Raw Cat Food and Bird Flu H5N1

by

The FDA is stating that there is a link between some lots of RAWR Raw Cat Food and bird flu H5N1. Testing performed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories found that some lots of RAWR Raw Cat Food Eats sliders tested positive for the pathogen.

A cat ate product from Lot CCS 25 093, got sick with H5N1, and was euthanized. Initial polymerase chain reaction testing of the open product sample detected H5N1. Then, confirmatory testing and whole genome sequencing of a diagnostic sample from the cat and the open product sample from that lot were performed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

In addition, the FDA collected and tested two retail samples of the same product with a different lot number, CCS 25 077, and sell by date. Both samples were positive for the Influenza A Virus. Whole genome sequencing was performed on one sample, which was also positive for H5N1.

FDA is concerned about the lots CCS 25 093 and CCS 25077 RAWR Raw Cat Food Chicken Eats sliders because the testing suggests that the H5N1 detected in those samples originated from a common source of contamination. The H5N1 viruses from all three samples were within the same whole genome sequencing cluster, indicating they are related. The virus lineage was found in this country from November to December 2024 and is no longer circulating. This supports the fact that the cat got sick from eating the Chicken Eats product.

Furthermore, testing of the cat and the product samples identified the H5N1 as genotype B3.13. This genotype has been found in other brands of raw poultry-based pet foods that were associated with the illness or death of cats. FDA is not aware of any human cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza contracted through exposure to contaminated pet food.

H5N1 is a virus that can cause illness and death in birds and poultry and mammals like cats and large felids like panthers. Dogs can also contract the virus, although they usually only have a mild illness and low mortality compared to cats.

If your cat has eaten this product watch out for these signs of illness: fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs such as tremors, seizures, incoordination, or blindness. Take them to a vet immediately if such symptoms appear.

The product in question, RAWR Raw Cat Food Chicken Eats slider is sold frozen in 2.5 pound resealable plastic bags that contain 40 1-ounce sliders. The sell by date is 09/18/26 and it is sold in retail stores nationwide and is also sold online. The bags are yellow and white with black lettering. This product has the lot code CCD 25 077.

The same product with different numbers may also be contaminated. It is RAWR Raw Cat Food Chicken Eats sliders with the sell by date 10/03/2026. It is also sold frozen in 2.5 pound resealable plastic bags containing 40 1-ounce slicers. This product may be marked with lot code CCS 25 093.

If you purchased this product with those numbers, do not feed them to your pet. You can throw the items away in a secure trash can, making sure that animals can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handing this food. Also sanitize contact surfaces in your home, including pet bowls.