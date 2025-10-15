Ben’s Original Long Grain Rice and Wild Rice Recalled

by

Ben’s Original Long Grain Rice and Wild Rice are being recalled because the packages may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of small stones from the rice farm. This poses a tooth injury and GI tract injury hazard, along with a choking hazard. No reports of injuries or adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled items are Ben’s Original Long Grain White Rice, Long Grain Brown Rice, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice. They were sold through different retail stores at the consumer level. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice. And the package sizes were not mentioned.

The first recalled product is Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain White Rice. The batch code/best by date code pairs are batch code 533ELGRV22 and best by date 8/2026, and batch code 534ALGRV22 and best by date 8/2026 (sold at HEB stores).

Also recalled is Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice. The batch code/best by date code pairs are batch code 534AMGRV22 and best by date 8/2026 (sold at Target stores), batch code 534BMGRV22 and best by date 8/2026, and batch code 534DMGRV22 and best by dates 8/2026 (sold at HEB).

Finally, Ben’s Original Ready Rice Whole Long Grain & Wild Rice is included in this recall. The batch code/best by date code pairs are batch code 533BMGRV22 and best by date 8/2026, batch code 533CLGRV22 and best by date 8/2026 (sold at United Markets), and batch code 533CMGRV22 and best by date 8/2026 (sold at HEB, Amazon, and Piggly Wiggly).

No other batches of these products are included in the recall and no other Ben’s Original products are affected. The retailers may not be listed to those listed above as they may have bought product distribute by Associated Grocers, C&S, and Dot Foods from August through September.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.