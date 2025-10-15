Generic Magnet Ball Sets Recalled For Injury and Death

by

Generic Magnet Ball Sets are being recalled for possible serious injury and death risk. The product violates the mandatory safety standard for toys. The recalling firm is Yiwuyichengmaoyiyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Amazon seller Ritons. This toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled 3 mm magnetic ball sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the magnet sets contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

The recall is for Generic Magnet Ball Sets. It is sets of 1000 multi-colored 3 millimeter (0.1 inch) magnetic balls that are separable and have a strong magnetic flux. The magnets are enclosed in clear plastic packaging and have “1000 Magnets,” and “3MM” printed on the front. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

This item was sold through Amazon.com from November 2024 through August 2025 for about $35.00.

If you bought this product, take it away from children immediately. Contact Riton’s for instructions on how to request a refund. A prepaid label for consumers to return the recalled magnets will be provided.