Black Sheep Shell Eggs Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Black Sheep shell eggs are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall is the result of an inspection at the company’s egg processing facility and positive environmental samples. Of the samples collected, 40 were positive for Salmonella, including seven different strains. Some of these strains cause human illness. FDA “does not have information at this time to suggest that this firm is the source of an ongoing outbreak.”

The recalled products include Black Sheep Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs with best by dates of 8/22/2025 through 10/31/2025. The eggs are packaged in 12 and 18 count cartons. The UPC number for the 12 count cartons is 860010568507, and and the UPC number for the 18 count cartons is 860010568538. The label pictured above is an example only.

The company is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. They sold the eggs to other companies in Arkansas and Missouri between July 9, 2025 and September 17, 2025 that may have repackaged them. More products may be added to this advisory as more information becomes available.

Please check to see if you bought any of these recalled eggs. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these eggs, especially if they were not cooked to well done or 160°F, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.