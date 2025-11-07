Blue Oven Bakery English Muffins Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Blue Oven Bakery English Muffins are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Blue Oven Bakery of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The recalled product was produced since April 24, 2025 with the last production date of October 24, 2025. The muffins were sold at these locations:

Harvest Market located at 308 Main Street in Milford, Ohio

Country Fresh Market located at 8315 Beechmont Avenue #15 in Cincinnati, Ohio

Kremers Market located at 755 Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs, Kentucky

Back Ally Mercantile located at 221 Walnut Street #102 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana

European Cafe located at 9450 Montgomery Road in Cincinnati, Ohio

The recalled product is Blue Oven Bakery English Muffins that were sold fresh as a baked product, packaged in a 13.04 ounce sealed plastic bag. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the English muffins away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.