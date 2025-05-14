Bone & Joint Restore Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Bone & Joint Restore is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Optimal Carnivore, LLC of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

This recalled product was sold nationally at the retail level. The recall initiation date was April 15, 2025, but it was not classified until May 5, 2025.

The recalled product is Bone & Joint Restore dietary supplement that contains 180 capsules in each plastic bottle. The shelf life of this product is two years. There is no UPC number for this item. The expiration date that is printed on the product label is 12/2026. And the lot number for this supplement is 1224064. There are 1483 bottles of this product that are included in this recall.

If you purchased this supplement, do not take it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.