Bonya Yogurt Parfaits Recalled For Undeclared Almonds

by

Bonya Yogurt Parfaits are being recalled because they may contain almonds, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Knockro Inc. of Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is Bonya Yogurt Parfaits that were sold nationwide at the retail level. The parfaits are packaged in a clear 12 ounce plastic cup with a white label, a colored banners, and white and colorful printing. The expiration date for these products is May 5, 2025, even though the recall announcement date was on May 12, 2025.

The parfaits come in six flavors: Blueberry, Vanilla, Mango, Peach, Raspberry, and Strawberry. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The granola component of the parfaits may contain almonds. The recall was triggered when the company found that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen.

If you purchased any of these yogurt parfait products and are allergic to almonds, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take its back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.