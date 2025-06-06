Bornibus Tehina Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Bornibus Tehina is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is The Market Garden.

This item was sold at the retail level in the province of British Columbia. It is Bornibus Tehina that is packaged in 240 gram glass jars. The label is white with dark green printing and the word “TEHINA” in white on a green banner. This tehina (tahini) has the UPC number 3592860018907 stamped on the product label. The best by date for this product is 01/2027 and the code 5013HB. It was sold from The Market Garden store which is located at 810 Catherine Street in Victoria, British Columbia.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. Symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.