Breyers Rocky Road Ice Cream Recalled For Wrong Package

Breyers Rocky Road Ice Cream is being recalled because it was packaged in the wrong container. The issue is that Rocky Road Ice Cream was packaged in a Breyer Chocolate Truffle Tub that says, “may contain tree nuts,” with a Rocky Road Ice Cream lid that declares almonds as an ingredient.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any allergic reactions have been reported too the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Unilever Manufacturing of Sikeston, Missouri.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level across the United States. The recalled product is Breyers Rocky Road Ice Cream that is packaged in a Breyers Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream container but with the Rocky Road Ice Cream Lid. The lot number that is stamped on the product label is JUL1026GB3, which is also the best by date. And the UPC number printed on this product is 077567457288. About 6668 cases of this ice cream are included in this recall.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.