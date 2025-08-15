Brie Royal Faucon Cheese Recalled For Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Brie Royal Faucon Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this cheese. The recalling firm is Fromi USA of New York, New York.

The recalled product is Brie Royal Faucon Cheese that is packaged in 1 kilogram containers. It was distributed to Cheese Plate Park Slope LLC which is at 400 7th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The cheese was then cut and sold to customers from Cheese Plate Brooklyn – Park Slope LLC and Cheese Plate Brooklyn: Carroll Gardens from July 24, 2025 through August 13, 2025.

The cheese is made from pasteurized cow’s milk and is packaged in 2 units per case. Each cheese is in a wooden box. The cheese is a bulk product that can be sold whole or cut into portions. The lot number for this item, 615, is on the wooden box of each cheese and on the case. No picture of this product ws provided in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered when the foreign manufacturer of the cheese, who was not named, was notified by public health officials of the potential contamination of some of its products with Listeria.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.