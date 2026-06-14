Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula Recalled For Botulism

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Nara Organics powdered infant formula has been recalled for botulism risk. There is an infant botulism outbreak linked to this product that has sickened at least three babies in three states.

The case count by state is: California (1), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (1). Illness onset dates range from April through May 2026. All three infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for this infection that was developed by the California Department of Health. The infants ranged in age from 86 days to 153 days when they got sick.

This formula was sold in Target stores, on Target.com, and Nara.com between July 2025 and June 2026. It is not sold outside of the United States.

The recalled product comes in two sizes. Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula is packaged in 700 gram light blue cans with a dark blue lid, and a drawing of cows on the front. The UPC number for this product is 860013251901. Also recalled is the same product in a 400 gram can with UPC number 860013251918.

All lots on the market are recalled, but you can also check the specific loot code on the bottom of each can. The codes are:

408125075E14F2

708125076E14F2

708125083E14F2

408125139E14F2

708125141E14F2

708125145E14F2

708125174E14F2

709125273E14F2

709125280E14F2

709125288E14F2

409125307E14F2

70926019ENNB

70926029ENNB

70926035ENNB

70926039ENNB

70926042ENNB

The three lots that the sick babies consumed are 709125280E14F2, 709125288E14F2, 708125174E14F2. To date, Nara infant formula has not tested positive for Clostridium botulinum, the pathogen that produces spores that make the toxin in infant’s intestines. However, Nara is voluntarily recalling all products currently in market. The FDA is testing the formula for the pathogen, but the results will take a couple of weeks.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately. You can take it back to the store where you purchased it, or you can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it.

If you fed your child this product, monitor them for the symptoms of infant botulism, which can include vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelids, and weak crying. Any infant with these symptoms needs immediate medical care.