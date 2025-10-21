Nat’s Nuts Cinnamon Whiskey Pecans Recalled For Cashews

by

Nat’s Nuts Cinnamon Whiskey Pecans are being recalled because they may contain cashews, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nat’s Nuts of Rochester, New York.

There are 600 bags of this product included in the recall. The product was distributed to 25 retail stores located in the states of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, Florida, and Wisconsin from October 8, 2025 to October 16, 2025. The nuts were also sold on Amazon and the company’s web site from October 9, 2025 to October 16, 2025.

The recalled product is Nat’s Nuts Cinnamon Whiskey Pecans that are packaged in a 4 ounce black and orange bag. The UPC number for this item is 860002146720, the lot code is 1.22, and the best by date is 9/29/2026. Those numbers are printed on the back of the package.

The recall was tr4iggered when a retailer opened a bag for sampling and found cashews mixed in with the pecans.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the nuts away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.