Cairo Bakery Pita Pocket Bread Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Cairo Bakery Pita Pocket Bread is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Middle East/ Soli’s Baking Company, Inc., doing business as Middle East Baking Co.

The direct consignee is a supermarket or a deli. The pita pocket bread product is used at the deli counter to make food items for walk-in consumers. There are 48 packages of this product included in this recall.

The recalled product is Cairo Bakery Pita Pocket Bread Traditional Recipe Extra Large. There are six pita breads included in each container. Each container weighs 16 ounces (1 pound).

If you bought this product, do not sell it or serve it to customers. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or return it to your supplier for a full refund.