Campylobacter Outbreak Associated With Horning Farms in NY

A press release from the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) states that a Campylobacter outbreak is associated with raw milk from Horning Family Farms in Jefferson County. That farm is located at 29415 Fults Road in Evan Mills, New York.

On December 15, 2025, the New York State Department of Health reported two illnesses with possible associations to this raw milk. The press release did not state the ages of those patients, whether or not they have been hospitalized, or illness onset dates.

In response to the illness report, an inspector from AGM collected milk from the farm. It tested positive for Campylobacter jejuni. On December 19, 2025, the producer was notified of a preliminary positive test result. On December 22, 2025, testing confirmed the presence of the pathogen in the unpasteurized milk.

The producer is prohibited from selling raw milk until testing indicates that the product is free from harmful bacteria. Any consumers who bought this milk should immediately dispose of it. The raw milk is labeled and sold as Country Cousins Farm Raw Cow Milk. If you pour the milk down the drain, sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Campylobacter infections can cause symptoms including diarrhea, including some bloody diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, and joint pain. Symptoms usually start two to five days after consuming food contaminated with the pathogen, and the illness can last about a week. One complication from this type of infection is Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause temporary or permanent paralysis. Other complications include irritable bowel syndrome and arthritis.

If you purchased raw milk from this farm, do not drink it. If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Campylobacter infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor.