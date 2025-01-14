Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Taquitos Recalled For Metal

by

Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Taquitos are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of metal. This poses a choking, tooth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. One person sustained a dental injury from this product. The recalling firm is Bestway Sandwiches of Valencia, California.

About 24,870 pounds of this frozen chicken and cheese product is included in this recall. The item was produced on July 3, 2024 and September 25, 2024. The recalled product is 20 ounce cartons containing Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Taquitos. The best by dates of 07/03/25 and 09/25/25 are printed on the bottom panel of the box.

This product has the establishment number “EST. P-40327” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the package. The product was shipped to ALDI grocery stores nationwide.

A consumer complaint triggered this recall. This was not the same person who reported a dental injury. No other reports of illness or injury have been received to date.

FSIS is concerned that this product is in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.