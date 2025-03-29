CFS Cromer Chicken Salad on White Sandwich Recalled For Milk

by

CFS Cromer Chicken Salad on White Sandwich is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the products label as required. People who are allergic to milk or sensitive to milk proteins, as well as anyone who has lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this sandwich. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Cromer Food Services, Inc.

The recalled product is CFS Cromer Chicken Salad on White Sandwich that is packaged in a 4.3 ounce clear plastic clamshell container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 31166, 13172. The use by date is from 01/03/2025 (01/03) to 04/01/2025 (04/02).

This sandwich was distributed between December 26, 2024 to March 24, 2025. The sandwiches were sold primarily in Micro Markets and vending machines in the states of Georgia and South Carolina.

The firm was notified by the FDA on March 25, 2025 that the sandwich label did not include the ingredients for the bread, which contains milk. This was discovered during a routine inspection.

If you bought this sandwich and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.