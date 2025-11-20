Chef Brand Milk Pan Recalled For High Levels of Lead

by

Chef Brand Milk Pan is being recalled for high levels of lead that can leach into food during the cooking process. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Shata Traders of Brooklyn, New York.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms at all. More signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every system in the body, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age and body weight. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, immune suppression, reproductive problems, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. Children exposed to lead can develop learning disabilities, developmental defects, and lowered IQ.

The recalled product is Chef Brand Milk Pan that is 24 centimeters wide. It was sold at the retail level in the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and Massachusetts. The product is sold as six pieces per box which are sold individually.

The recall was triggered when the FDA collected product samples from a retail store. Analysis found that the pans contain leachable lead that is harmful for human consumption.

If you bought this pan, stop using it immediately. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.