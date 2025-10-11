Chef Robert Irvine’s Protein Bar Chocolatey Peanut Butter Recalled

by

Chef Robert Irvine’s Protein Bar Chocolatey Peanut Butter Wafer Bar is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalling firm is Signature Wafers, LLC of Ripon, Wisconsin. This product was distributed in Canada, not in the United States.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The recalled product is Chef Robert Irvine’s Protein Bar Chocolatey Peanut Butter Wafer Bar that is packaged in 18 bars per carton. There are 18 45 gram gram bars in each carton. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 17719-02266. The lot code and expiration date pairs for this product are Lot Code 07102025SW, Expiration Date 08.SE.2026, and lot code 07112025SW and Expiration Date 09.SE.2026.

If you purchased this product do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.