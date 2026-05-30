Les Fermes Lufa Broccoli Microgreens Recalled For E. coli

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Les Fermes Lufa Broccoli Microgreens are being recalled in Canada for possible pathogenic E. coli contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Les Fermes Lufa.

This item was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, and it was also sold online. The recalled item is Les Fermes Lufa Broccoli Microgreens that are packaged in a black 50 gram plastic tub wrapped in a transparent white bag with Les Hermes Lufa stamped on the front. There is no UPC number for this item. It was sold from April 20, 2026 up to and including May 8, 2026.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the microgreens so other people can’t see them, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, or gave it to anyone else to eat, monitor your and their health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection or HUS, which is a serious complication of this infection, for the nest week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.