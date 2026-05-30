ABC Trading Children’s Toys Recalled For Battery Ingestion Hazard

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ABC Trading Children’s Toys are being recalled for a battery ingestion hazard. These products have button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries, chemical burns, and death. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is ABC Trading Inc. of Vernon, California. The toys were manufactured in China.

The recalled ABC Trading Children’s Toys include Toy Headbands, Electronic Pet Cage-Dinosaur Tribes, and My Pet Bird Cute Bird Tribes. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the CPSC web site.

The toy headband, model number 6300RP, is plastic and has a small push button on top of the bow to activate the lights in the bow. The bow is pink with white polka dots. The dinosaur toy, model number 8266 (ZH998-22), is a silver plastic cage with a blue bottom, and contains a red dinosaur and a yellow egg inside the cage. The bird toy, model number ZH998-23, is a plastic cage with a pink top and bottom and contains a blue bird inside the cage.

These toys were sold at TOYZ and Joissu Product stores nationwide from November 2022 through October 2025. They cost between $5.00 and $9.00.

If you purchased these products, stop using them immediately and take them away from children. Contact ABC Trading for a refund. You will be asked to take a picture of the disposed products in the trash and email the picture to the company. Remember that button cell batteries are hazardous. Take them out of the toys and dispose of them or recycle them according to your local hazardous waste procedures.